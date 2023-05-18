ADVERTISEMENT

Two Russian nationals rescued from sex racket in Thane; one person arrested

May 18, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Thane

The arrest was made after a restaurant in Wagle Estate industrial area was raided by Thane police on May 17

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police in Thane in Maharashtra rescued two Russian nationals who were allegedly forced into a sex racket, an official said on May 18.

A restaurant in Wagle Estate industrial area was raided following a tip-off about a sex racket on May 17, Thane police’s Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.

“The two Russian nationals were rescued from the restaurant. One person has been arrested under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act provisions,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US