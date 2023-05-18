Two Russian nationals rescued from sex racket in Thane; one person arrested

May 18, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Thane

Police in Thane in Maharashtra rescued two Russian nationals who were allegedly forced into a sex racket, an official said on May 18.

A restaurant in Wagle Estate industrial area was raided following a tip-off about a sex racket on May 17, Thane police’s Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.

“The two Russian nationals were rescued from the restaurant. One person has been arrested under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act provisions,” he said.