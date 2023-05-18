HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Russian nationals rescued from sex racket in Thane; one person arrested

The arrest was made after a restaurant in Wagle Estate industrial area was raided by Thane police on May 17

May 18, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Thane

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police in Thane in Maharashtra rescued two Russian nationals who were allegedly forced into a sex racket, an official said on May 18.

A restaurant in Wagle Estate industrial area was raided following a tip-off about a sex racket on May 17, Thane police’s Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.

“The two Russian nationals were rescued from the restaurant. One person has been arrested under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act provisions,” he said.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / police / crime / Mumbai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.