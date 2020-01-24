Two runaway teenage girls rescued in Mumbai

Two minor girls, who were neighbours and had left their homes in Wadala after being scolded by their parents for chatting for hours on their cell phones, have been traced and reunited with their families, police said on Thursday.
The girls, aged between 14 and 15, went missing from their homes in Sangharsh Nagar on Tuesday. Their parents then approached the police and a case of kidnapping was registered. The police said the girls used to chat daily on their phones with a youth from the same locality, senior police inspector Jitendra Bhobe said.
The youth was taken into custody and one of the girls called him up from an unknown number. The police tracked the number and found the girls near Kalyan station Wednesday, the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.