Two runaway teenage girls rescued in Mumbai

Two minor girls, who were neighbours and had left their homes in Wadala after being scolded by their parents for chatting for hours on their cell phones, have been traced and reunited with their families, police said on Thursday.

The girls, aged between 14 and 15, went missing from their homes in Sangharsh Nagar on Tuesday. Their parents then approached the police and a case of kidnapping was registered. The police said the girls used to chat daily on their phones with a youth from the same locality, senior police inspector Jitendra Bhobe said.

The youth was taken into custody and one of the girls called him up from an unknown number. The police tracked the number and found the girls near Kalyan station Wednesday, the official said.

