Two PMC directors sent to police custody

The Esplanade court on Wednesday sent two directors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank to police custody till December 11, in the ₹4,355-crore bank scam.

On Tuesday, the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police had arrested three PMC directors — Jagdish Mookhey (75), Mukti Bavisi (50) and Trupti Bane (50). However, only Mr. Mookhey and Ms. Bane were produced in court, as Ms. Bavisi had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Trupti Bane | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The connection

Mr. Mookhey was a member of the bank’s audit committee from 2005 to 2019. Ms. Bane was a part of the recovery committee from 2010 to 2015, and then the loans and advances committee from 2015 to 2019. Meanwhile, Ms. Bavisi was a member of the loans and advances committee from 2011 to 2019.

Meanwhile, two auditors of PMC Bank — Ketan Lakdawala (60) and Jayesh Dhirajlal Sanghani (61) — are already in judicial custody. Housing Development Infrastructure Limited directors Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, the bank’s former MD Joy Thomas, ex-chairman Waryam Singh, ex-directors Surjit Singh Arora and Rajneet Singh (son of former MLA Tara Singh), too, are in judicial custody.