Two more test positive in Goa; tally 41

An Indian Coast Guard officer and a woman have tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa, taking the tally of active cases in the State to 41, a Health Department official said on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard officer was part of an 11-member team that came to Goa from Mumbai, he said. Though tests conducted on 10 other members of the team came out negative, they have been sent in quarantine.

Besides, samples of a woman who travelled to Goa from Pune tested positive in a TrueNat (rapid) test, he said, adding that her repeat sample has been sent for confirmation to the virology lab of the State-run Goa Medical College. She travelled to Goa with 21 other people, who have tested negative and are currently in quarantine.

Till Tuesday evening, the State had reported 39 active cases. No death has been reported so far due to the novel coronavirus in the State. Goa has so far tested 9,549 samples, the health official said.

The State was declared a green zone on May 1, after all the seven COVID-19 patients previously found had recovered. However, it has witnessed a rise in cases over the last few days after curbs on inter-State travel were relaxed.