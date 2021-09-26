Two more arrested in Dombivli gang rape case

Navi Mumbai

The number of arrests in the Dombivli gangrape case has gone to 31 with the Manpada police taking into custody two more accused. Two more are on the run.

The victim, who had been in hospital since Wednesday, was discharged on Saturday and was under police protection as there were more accused to be arrested. The police also said a WhatsApp group, of which the accused were a part and in which the video of the victim was circulated, is also under the scanner.

“We are verifying the number of people who circulated and are also part of the group. The mobile phones have been sent for forensic test to verify if they had any videos of the victim,” a police officer said. The victim has also said she was sedated many times before she was raped. The police have visited all the spots where the incidents happened and done panchnama of the spots.

Two of the 31 arrested are minors. All of them are aged between 16 and 23 and are either students or daily wagers. They have been booked under Sections 376, 376 (N), 376 (3), 376 (D) (A) of the IPC and Sections 4,6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ACP (Administration) Sonali Dhole has been formed to investigate the case further.