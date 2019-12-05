Two months after wife’s death, man booked for murder

More than two months after the death of a woman from Uran , her husband has been booked for murder as the viscera and post-mortem reports confirmed throttling as cause of death.

Pooja Shankar Sargar (25) was admitted to MGM hospital in Kamothe on August 18 by her husband Shankar (30) claiming that she had slipped in bathroom. On September 12, Ms. Sargar died in the course of treatment, without being able to give a statement.

Discrepancies in claim

“There were discrepancies in the claims made by her husband from day one. Hence, we had sent the viscera for post-mortem and after we received the report last week, we registered the case suo moto on Saturday,” senior police inspector Jagdish Kulkarni, Uran police station, said.

On the day of the incident, Mr. Sargar, a truck driver, had called his in-laws and told them that Pooja had attempted suicide, following a quarrel between them. Mr. Sargar told them he had managed to save her but she was having breathing issues, and asked them to reach MGM hospital.

Post-mortem revelation

He told his neighbours the same story while narrating the slipping story at the hospital. After her death, the medical officer at Panvel rural hospital, in his post-mortem report, said she had suffered “Septecemia and bilateral lobur pneumonia with evidence of underscalp hemutoma in an alleged case of physical assault and attempted throttling.”

Following the report, her viscera was sent for forensic tests, which confirmed that it was a murder and a case was registered.

“Pooja’s family was reluctant to file a complaint as she had two children from the marriage and they were not financially stable. Hence, we took suo moto cognisance and registered the case. Mr. Sargar has gone to his home town and has not been arrested yet,” Mr. Kulkarni said.