Two men picked up from Mumbai Bagh

Two men were picked up on Monday from Mumbai Bagh, the site of a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Mumbai Central, and released after being issued notices.

Advocate Trisha Shetty, who reached Nagpada police station to represent the duo, said the police tried to make them sign documents claiming responsibility for organising the protest, but they refused to do so. Mumbai Bagh, which began as an impromptu peaceful agitation against the CAA on the night of January 26 on Morland Road near Arabia Hotel, has endured rumour-mongering and political interference to enter its ninth day on Monday.

Ms. Shetty said she rushed to Nagpada police station after receiving distress messages on social media and from one of the men that the police were detaining protesters. She said, “On reaching the police station, I was told that no one was being detained. But when I called one of the detainees, he told me where to find them in the station. I saw that their phones were about to be confiscated and I kept them with myself.”

Ms. Shetty said she then sought permission to speak with Shalini Sharma, the senior police inspector in charge of the station. She said, “I had heard her speak at the protest site a few days ago, where she called Mumbai Bagh a third-class protest which will affect the city’s reputation and referred to the protesters as ignorant.”

Ms. Shetty said the police sought a photocopy of her legal licence and said they would be filing a notice against her. Ms. Sharma then asked her subordinate officer to list Ms. Shetty as an organiser of the protest. Ms. Shetty said, “They were forcing us to sign papers taking full responsibility of organising the protests, but we refused to do so. Even though I was there as a legal representative, I wasn’t allowed to leave the room. I was being charged with fabricated offences. A woman constable blocked the way as I tried to leave the room and we were only released when the media started gathering and asking questions.”

One of the detainees said when he reached the protest site at 11 a.m., a policeman approached him and took him to the police station. He said, “It’s a women’s protest, but some men like us come here each day to volunteer. The police have been constantly trying to place the responsibility of organising the protest on a man.”

While Ms. Sharma could not be reached for comment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Abhinash Kumar said he was not aware of the incident. He said, “I will have to check what happened and will only be able to comment after that.”