Two marathons to be held in Mumbai soon

Around 50,000 participants are expected to take part in the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, which will be held on January 19, 2020. Registrations will open on July 26.

The marathon registration was launched on Wednesday at the Raj Bhavan by Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, who was the first one to register. He termed the journey of the Mumbai Marathon truly spectacular. “It has become the single largest fundraising platform which is benefiting thousands of people. The marathon represents the secular and democratic features of our country. I have attended all the marathons and the charity events which entitle me to be called as Marathon Man,” he said.

Harish Bhat, brand custodian, Tata Sons, said, “We hope the event is even more enabling, engaging and inclusive. As the largest marathon in Asia, the Tata Mumbai Marathon is where runners, athletes, activists and citizens come together as the face of new India to the world.”

Ashish Shelar, Sports and Education Minister, said the event is a celebration which brings together people from different walks of life and the kind of enthusiasm shown by everyone portrays togetherness and enables the runners to feel and connect with the city of Mumbai.

“The registrations for the marathon begin six months in advance to ensure an equal opportunity for all to be a part of this mega event. Each year we strive towards engaging with and inducting new participants into the running fraternity and this year, we look forward to welcoming 50,000 runners this year,” Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International, said.

SBI Green Marathon

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India (SBI) announced the 3rd edition of SBI Green Marathon, which will be organised in 15 cities over the next six months.

Themed as the ‘Run for a Greener Future,’ the marathon will be a zero waste event. The SBI expects a minimum of one lakh participants this year and the aim of this run is to make people aware about the need for a cleaner and greener society. The marathon will start on September 15, with the first run in Lucknow, followed by Guwahati, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna and Jaipur. It will end in Chandigarh on March 1. The run category would include 5K, 10K and 21K.

Alok Kumar Chaudhary, deputy managing director (HR)and chief development officer, SBI said, “With a deep commitment for environment protection and sustainable development, we are delighted to step into yet another milestone with third edition of SBI Green Marathon.”

All the participants will be given biodegradable t-shirts to promote healthy and greener city also the bib will be consisting of seeds which can be planted after the Marathon.