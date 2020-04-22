Two killed over parking slot duel in Sewri; four arrested

A tiff over parking space in a residential locality in Sewri ended up claiming the lives of two brothers, including a minor, in the early hours of Tuesday. The RAK Marg police have arrested four people in this connection.

The incident occurred around 12.30 a.m. in lane no. 46 near Sewri Cross Road. The police said the murder was the result of two groups in the locality, which had been at odds with each other for the last few days.

“While the reasons behind their disagreements were trivial, tempers have been frayed recently due to the prolonged lockdown. The locality belongs to an economically weaker section and there is hardly enough space to live, let alone to move around given the current constraints,” an officer with the RAK Marg police said.

The officer said Adnan (16), Shahid (22) and Sahil Patel (17) were sitting on a ledge outside their house when another group approached them. “The space where they were sitting is also used for parking two-wheelers and the other group demanded space to park, as there was no other parking lot available at the time. The Patel brothers refused to move and this led to an argument,” the officer said.

In the heat of the altercation, the officer said, one of the men from the second group, identified as Karim Sheikh (35), attacked the brothers with a chopper. “The trio tried to fight back but were outnumbered by Mr. Sheikh and his friends, who are also older and stronger than them,” the officer said.

Local residents rushed the three brothers to KEM Hospital in Parel, while informing the police. Mr. Sheikh and his friends, Yusuf Sheikh, Minaaj Sheikh and Meraj Sheikh, were taken into custody.

“Shahid first died while under treatment, while Sahil succumbed to his injuries later. Adnan is still admitted to the hospital. All the four accused have been arrested and charged with murder, attempt to murder, and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace under the Indian Penal Code,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said.

Officers with the police station said bandobast has been imposed and patrolling has been stepped up in the area.