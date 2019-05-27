Two is better than one

It’s a well known fact that adopting indie breeds saves lives in more ways than one. The Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) has to deal with people dumping kittens and puppies at their doorstep everyday. Often people are kind enough to admit animals to the hospital but don’t bother to check them out. As a result, they either end up euthanised to make space for others or are released in territories inhabited by other packs. Corporate lawyers, Saumya Jambhekar and her husband Rutunjay Singh realised this when they decided to adopt a pet. “I have always had pets in my life, growing up with three dogs,” says the 28-year-old who moved to Mumbai in December 2018 from Bengaluru. “I missed coming back to animals at home and I wanted my husband to experience the love of an animal.”

With their busy jobs, both Jambhekar and Singh knew that a cat would be the best option, since they’re far easier to care for. Initially, the couple wasn’t sure whether to adopt a pair. But after counselling sessions with an animal rescuer, they decided two is always better than one. “We wanted completely different cats with different personalities and colours,” beams Jambhekar. The new additions to their brood came in the form of a one-month-old grey female and three-month-old male tabby from the BSPCA. In spite of being from different litters, they clung to each other for comfort. “They were in the hospital living in extremely horrible conditions,” says Jambhekar. “People had just left them there.” True enough, both the cats couldn’t be more different if they tried. The younger female is full of energy who loves to play all day and eat. Aptly, she’s named Max for maximum energy. On the other hand, her older companion is calmer. “He’s named Jaime after Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones,” laughs the new pet parent. “He teaches Max how to [groom herself] and how to relax. Max doesn’t know all these things, she’s never had a mom.”

It’s been a whole week since the kittens have become a part of the Jambhekar-Singh family. Already, Jambhekar, who never looked forward to going home, has started making excuses to leave work early and spend time with her kittens. “They sit right next to me when I’m watching films,” she says adding that they might get a canine sibling soon.

Visit bombayspca.org to help animals like Max and Jaime