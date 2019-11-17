Two injured in Mangaon fire succumb to injuries

Two of the 18 workers who were injured in a fire at a company in Mangaon on Friday evening succumbed to their injuries.

Aashish Yerunkar and Rakesh Halde had received more than 80% burns. “Both of them succumbed to their injuries while in the ambulance. They were brought dead,” Dr. Sunil Keswani from National Burns Centre, Airoli, said.

The company, Cryptzo Engineering Pvt. Ltd., manufactures clean agent fire extinguishing systems. The blaze occurred around 4.30 p.m. when a demonstration was being conducted in the server room of the factory. There were 34 workers in the premises at the time of the incident.

Five of the 18 injured had sustained over 60% burns and four of them were taken to the Intensive Burns Care Unit of the National Burns Centre. Meanwhile, 11 patients are recuperating in the general ward for the minor injuries while one was discharged.

The fire extinguishing systems manufactured by the firm use gas. An officer was conducting a demonstration on a fire fighting system when it caught fire.

Since the activity was taking place in a closed room, the fire spread rapidly and injured many.

“We are investigating and verifying who is responsible for the mishap. A case will be registered based on the result of these investigations,” police inspector Ramdas Ingawale from Mangaon police station said.