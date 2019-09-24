Two idols, suspected to be antiques, seized in Alibaug

Two idols of Hindu deities, suspected to be priceless antiques, were seized in a joint operation by the Thane Crime Branch and the Raigad police on Saturday.

Assistant police inspector Sandip Bagul received a tip-off that some men would be transporting antique idols to be sold at a very high price on the black market, and that they would be passing through Alibaug in Raigad district. The information was shared with the Raigad police, and a joint team was constituted to work on the case.

A Crime Branch officer said, “We laid a trap and intercepted three men in an SUV at Saralpul in Alibaug late in the night. A search of the vehicle revealed the two idols placed in a bag in the boot. As the trio were not able to offer any satisfactory explanation about possessing the idols, they were taken to Mandvi police station.”

One of the two idols is of Lord Vishnu in his 12-headed form, which in itself is rare, while the other is of Goddess Laxmi. Both the idols are made of metal and weigh several kilograms, indicating superior quality, while the craftsmanship, too, is of a high level, officers said.

“We have sought the help of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to evaluate the idols. If they are indeed antiques as we suspect, each of them can fetch at least ₹5 crore on the black market,” the officer said.

The police have reserved action on the three suspects till the ASI’s report arrives, and are trying to find out the source and the intended recipients of the idols.