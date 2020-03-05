Two held with drugs worth ₹4 lakh

Navi Mumbai

05 March 2020 00:48 IST

Bangladeshi immigrants were trying to sell Ya ba pills

The Vashi police have arrested two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, found to be in possession of Ya ba drug worth ₹4 lakh. The drug, also called Myanmar Rohingya drug, is a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and costs ₹2,500 per tablet.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team laid a trap behind Jagruteshwar temple near Vashi village bridge at Sector 7 around 9.30 p.m. on Monday. The team nabbed Mokalesur Rahman alias Jaani Bishwas (36) from Khulna in Bangladesh, who is currently residing in Nerul, and Hilal Sabiuddin Matiur Rehman (26) from Nodail, currently staying in Palaspe village in Panvel.

“On being detained, they voluntarily told us that they had entered the country through illegal means. We found 160 orange pills of Ya ba drug in their possession,” police inspector Ravindra Daundkar said.

Crime on bail

Mr. Rehman has previously been booked by the Special Branch of the Mumbai Police after being caught as an illegal immigrant. “He was earlier a resident of Mumbai and was once caught. After being released on bail, he shifted to Navi Mumbai. They will be deported after the trial is over and they have served their sentence,” Mr. Daundkar said.

Mr. Bishwas’s wife, Payal, has also been booked by the Nerul police for being an illegal immigrant.

The accused had brought the Ya ba pills from Bangladesh and were looking for customers to sell them to. They have been booked for cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Mr. Rehman and Mr. Bishwas have been remanded in police custody till March 9.