Two held from Punjab for cheating 21 people

The Economic Offences Wing (Unit II) of the Navi Mumbai Police has arrested two men from Punjab for cheating 21 people by promising them jobs abroad.

Narendra alias Navneet Sukhpal Singh (32) was nabbed from Amritsar, while Hira alias Happy Nishan Singh (25) was nabbed from Gurudaspur. They have been remanded in police custody till February 10.

The duo along with Mandeep Singh, who was arrested in August 2018, had started Yash technology and ICS technology at Sector 3 in Kharghar. The police said ICS technology was a popular company and the accused gave the name to their firm to mislead people.

The accused then approached people on Facebook and put up advertisements of jobs for painters, site engineers, security guards and electricians in Russia and Thailand.

“The victims got in touch with the accused, paid the charges and received forged visas. The accused then switched off their cell phones, shut the office and fled,” assistant police inspector Kishore Mekle said.

In August 2018, Hridayanand Madheshya, a resident of Panvel, filed a complaint against the trio. Later, 20 others came ahead and filed similar complaints. “The 21 victims were cheated of ₹6 lakh. We are investigating if more people are involved in the case,” said senior police inspector Vijay Waghmare.

The accused were charged under Sections 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Immigration Act. “We suspect that more people could have been cheated by the accused in the State and outside it,” Pravinkumar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, said.