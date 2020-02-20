Two held for stabbing Powai resident to death

Amol Suradkar

Mumbai

20 February 2020 01:08 IST

Victim, a Zomato delivery executive, had an argument with a roadside vendor over not paying for fruits bought from him

The police on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 30-year-old Powai resident late on Tuesday. The accused were nabbed within six hours of the murder.

According to the Powai police, the murder was reported to them a little after midnight. “We were informed that a murder victim had been brought dead at Hiranandani Hospital and sent a team to conduct inquiries. We were able to identify the deceased as Amol Suradkar, a resident of the Gokhale Nagar area in Powai who worked as a delivery executive with Zomato,” an officer with the Powai police said.

Subsequent inquiries indicated that Suradkar had been in an argument with two men just a couple of hours before his murder was reported.

Advertising

Advertising

The team then fanned out in the area and, with the help of local informants, identified the suspects as Sachin Singh (20) and Jitendra alias Pran (32).

“We found out that Mr. Singh is from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and obtained information about trains leaving for Pratapgarh. Based on this information, we sent teams to Kalyan and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway stations. We found Mr. Singh on board a mail train that was about to depart from LTT when our team got there,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Saki Naka division) Milind Khetle said.

Mr. Khetle said inquiries with Mr. Singh, who still had the murder weapon in his possession when he was caught, led to the arrest of Mr. Jitendra from Powai.

“Mr. Singh used to sell fruits on a handcart for a living and Suradkar would often take a few fruits from him without paying for them. Lately, he had started bringing his friends to Mr. Singh’s cart to have fruits for free, which did not go down well with Mr. Singh. This led to an argument on Tuesday night, following which the two stabbed Suradkar to death with the knife that Mr. Singh used to cut fruits,” Mr. Khetle said.

Both accused have been charged with murder under the Indian Penal Code.