Two held for gutkha, tobacco smuggling

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has busted another smuggling racket, where gutkha and tobacco products were being smuggled in vehicles that had permission to ply for supplying essential commodities. The police have arrested two people and seized contraband worth ₹39 lakh from Kandivali.

According to Crime Branch officers, police inspector Chimaji Adhav, in-charge of Unit XI, received a tip-off about the racket and laid a trap at Hindustan Naka on MG Road.

They intercepted an Ashok Leyland truck, which had a pass on its wind shield, allowing it to ply with essential supplies, on Monday. “However, a search revealed that it was carrying 18 jute sacks filled with gutkha and paan masala, worth ₹39.65 lakh,” a Crime Branch officer said.

The officer said the driver of the truck, Musahid Sheikh (33), and cleaner, Amanullah Khan (25), were arrested.

“Inquiries indicate that they were supplying the contraband to retailers who were selling it despite the lockdown. Mr. Sheikh himself owns a paan-supari shop in Malwani and we suspect he was using his network in the industry to procure and sell the contraband,” the police officer said.

The duo have been charged with the Food Safety Act and the Disaster Management Act, and remanded in police custody till May 16.