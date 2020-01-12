Two held for gang-raping 12-year-old girl

The APMC police have arrested two men for gang-raping a 12-year-old girl on Friday afternoon. The accused have been identified as Sachin Mahendra Kamble alias Bablya (29) and Rajkumar Folayi Prasad Saket (26).

While Mr. Kamble is an auto driver and resident of Koparkhairane, Mr. Saket is a cobbler and resident of Govandi.

The victim, a resident of Turbhe, was introduced to both the accused by a 16-year-old mutual friend. All four of them would often spend time together. On Friday, they had all met at mini seashore in Vashi and the mutual friend left early. Mr. Kamble told the victim that there was enough food at his house and the three of them could go there to eat. After reaching Mr. Kamble’s house around 3 p.m., he and Mr. Saket started drinking, and then raped the girl. When she resisted, the duo threatened her with a kitchen knife.

“The girl’s father had met with an accident and was admitted to the hospital, and her mother was taking care of him. Hence, on returning home, she did not tell anyone about the incident. However, after midnight, she started experiencing discomfort and pain and told her aunt and uncle with whom she was staying and they brought her to the police station,” senior police inspector Satish Nikam said.

The police registered an FIR and arrested the duo in the wee hours of Saturday. The victim underwent a medical check-up and her clothes were taken as evidence. The accused were booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 376 D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO Act.