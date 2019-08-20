Two held for forging CIDCO plot papers

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Unit I, Crime Branch, has arrested two people for forging documents of a plot belonging to the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Belapur and selling it to builders for ₹1.5 crore. The builders later constructed a four-storey building and sold 11 flats for ₹45 lakh each to people. The fraud came to light when one of the buyers did not receive an occupancy certificate (OC), and filed a police complaint.

The accused, identified as Lavesh Raghunath Jadhav from Nerul and Nivrutti Dharma Patil from Belapur, were arrested on August 14, and are in police custody till August 20. Around two years ago, the accused had printed fake documents relating to the plot G 69 at Agroli village in Belapur in the name of Dinanath Divdya Mhatre. The papers claimed that the CIDCO awarded the plot to Mr. Mhatre under the 12.5% Gaothan expansion scheme.

The plot was then sold to Manji Jesha Chaudhary and Mahadev Khimji Dubariya, who constructed a building named Gopal Krishna, and sold flats. When the building did not receive an OC, the buyers verified details about the land from the CIDCO and found that it was never allotted; that it belonged to the CIDCO. “Not just the buyers, but the CIDCO was also cheated,” sub-inspector Sadanand Sonkamble from EOW, Unit I, said.

Mr. Dubariya and Mr. Chaudhary were arrested in July and it was found that Mr. Jadhav and Mr. Patil had forged the papers while Mr. Mhatre, in whose name the allotment was made, had died. The modus operandi was to find a senior citizen and make forged documents in his name. According to the police, one more accused involved in printing the forged papers is at large.