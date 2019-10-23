Two govt. medical officers among four held for impersonation

Four people, including two government medical officers from Raigad, have been arrested by the Kamothe police for impersonating officers of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and trying to extort money from a sweet shop.

The accused have been identified as Dr. Shailesh Pramod Ghalvadkar (46), health officer from Alibaug taluka, Dr. Sandeep Sahebrao Dethe (26), chief medical officer from Pedhambe in Alibaug, Bhagwan Mhatre (61), retired health inspector from Pen, and Rajkumar Birajdar (45), a common friend from Pimpalbhat in Alibaug.

On Sunday, the accused in a four-wheeler went to Balaji sweet shop in Sector 21, Kamothe, and claimed to be FDA officers. The accused had also put up a board of ‘Maharashtra government’.

Senior police inspector Babsaheb Tupe from Kamothe police station said the four claimed that the food at the shop did not meet the quality standards and that they would cancel the complainant’s licence if he failed to pay them ₹5,000. “When the complainant said he did not have cash, the accused took a few boxes of sweets and started leaving. The complainant was suspicious as the accused refused to show any identity card. Also being a Sunday, it’s highly unlikely that FDA officers would raid a shop. He informed us and by the time a police team reached the shop, the complainant kept the accused engaged in talks. After we verified that they were not FDA officers, we arrested them.”

In the investigations, the police learnt that the accused had attempted a similar tactic at Neelkanth sweet shop nearby, but the owner realised they were fake and did not entertain them. “The accused were produced before court on Monday and released on personal bond. We have written to their respective departments about the case against them. The accused have not revealed why they came till Kamothe for impersonating,” Mr. Tupe said.

Apart from Mr. Dethe, who had cleared MBBS around three years ago, the other three are married.

The accused were arrested under Sections 170 (impersonating a public servant), 384 (extortion), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.