Two get jail for molesting minor girls

Navi Mumbai

31 October 2020 22:07 IST

The Alibaug district and sessions court on Saturday sentenced two men to prison in separate cases of molestation. While a 48-year-old man was sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment for molesting a 14-year-old girl from Kharghar, a 30-year-old from Alibaug was sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment for molesting a 15-year-old girl.

On June 23, 2016, the Class X student from Kharghar was on her way home when Sukhvindersingh Singarsingh Dudhral alias Siddhu alias Sukhi, a taxi driver, offered to drop her. He made her occupy the front seat and molested her. On reaching home, she informed her mother. He was arrested after a complaint was filed with the Kharghar police.

In the other case, the Class X student was on her way to a tuition class on May 18, 2017, when Rizwan Khan molested her on the pretext of befriending her. A case was registered against him at Alibaug police station and he was arrested.

“In both cases, we had five witnesses. The victims themselves were the main witnesses. The accused in the Alibaug case is a repeat offender and has several trials going on against him in similar cases. Both the accused were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” additional public prosecutor Ashwini Bandivdekar-Patil said.

Special judge S.S. Shaikh ordered Khan to pay a fine of ₹15,000 and Dudhral was asked to pay a penalty of ₹20,000.