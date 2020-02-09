Two from Mumbra held for cheating senior citizens at ATMs

The Kasarwadavli police in Thane have arrested two Mumbra residents who have allegedly cheated senior citizens at Automated Transaction Machine (ATM) kiosks across the country by switching their cards while engaging in a conversation with them.

According to the Kasarwadavli police, the duo have been identified as Giyasuddin Siddiqui (26) and Shaizaan Aaga (24), both bakers by profession. Officers said that inquiries were initiated against them after Thane resident Sadanand Vaidya (65) registered a complaint on February 3 this year.

“Mr. Vaidya was withdrawing cash from an ATM kiosk on the Ghodbunder Road on February 1 when one of the accused approached him and started a conversation. While keeping him talking, the accused switched Mr. Vaidya's debit card with a dummy card. Mr. Vaidya only realised this on February 3, when he got a message saying ₹19,000 had been withdrawn from his account,” senior police inspector Kishore Khairnar, Kasarwadavli police station said.

An FIR of cheating was filed against unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code and multiple teams were formed to investigate. While one team started scanning CCTV footage at and around the kiosk, other teams sought information from other police stations about similar offences to see if the accused in those cases could be suspects in this case as well.

Using technical and human investigation, the police zeroed in on the arrested duo and on Thursday received information that they would be near the Mumbra railway station. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the duo were picked up as soon as they showed up.

“We have seized 55 cards issued by 13 banks, both nationalised and private, from the duo. Inquiries till now indicate that they have committed offences not only in Mumbai and Thane but also in Navi Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Jaipur and Karnataka. In the Thane police commissionerate alone, the two have eight cases registered against them in Kalyan, Thane and Bhiwandi areas,” Mr. Khairnar said.

The police are now sending details of the arrested duo to all police stations in nearby commissionerates to verify if they are wanted in any similar offences, officers said.