Two EOW officers suspended

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve on Friday suspended two officers posted with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly being lenient towards an accused.

Sources said senior police inspector Sanjay Govilkar and assistant police inspector Jitendra Shingote, posted with the general cheating unit of the EOW, brought an accused to their office for inquiries on July 22. “The accused had been detained at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as there was a lookout circular against him. However, the duo allowed him to leave instead of arresting him,” a senior Mumbai Police officer said.

The matter was brought to Mr. Barve’s notice, who ordered an inquiry into it. “The duo was suspended on Friday after the inquiry found them guilty of the charges,” the officer said.