Two elderly men killed in road accident in Dahisar

A 72-year-old man lost his life after a car hit his bike in Dahisar on Saturday. The car driver, also a septuagenarian, died on the spot.

The Dahisar police said the incident occurred at 10.30 p.m. on New Link Road in Anand Nagar. The deceased, Chandrakant Waghela, along with his son Jigar (36), were on their motorcycle when the car rammed into their bike.

Fellow motorists and eyewitnesses took the father and son, as well as the car driver, Suraj Prakash Kumar (73), to Anand Hospital in Dahisar, where Waghela and Kumar were declared dead before admission.

“While Kumar died of a cardiac arrest, Waghela died due to multiple injuries to his head, hands, right leg and stomach. The son was admitted to the hospital for his injuries, which were minor in nature,” an officer with the Dahisar police said.

Mr. Jigar approached the Dahisar police and filed a complaint. The police then registered a first information report in connection with the incident. Based on Mr. Jigar’s statement, the police posthumously booked Kumar for causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.