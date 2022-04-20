Two drunk men arrested after trying to drive car into Mauritius PM's convoy in Mumbai

The incident occurred at 1.50 AM on Monday when PM's carcade was moving from the Western Expressway Highway towards the Bandra Worli sea link

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth during a programme organised by Rajkot District Administration for his welcome, in Rajkot on April 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The incident occurred at 1.50 AM on Monday when PM's carcade was moving from the Western Expressway Highway towards the Bandra Worli sea link

Two men have been arrested by Mumbai Police for trying to drive their car into the security convoy of visiting Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth in Mumbai, in an inebriated condition, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 1.50 AM on Monday when Mr. Jugnauth's carcade was moving from the Western Expressway Highway towards the Bandra Worli sea link.

A traffic police constable posted on the north-bound stretch of the road had stopped the traffic for the convoy to pass, but two men sitting in a car began to honk, police said.

The duo are identified as Akash Anil Shukla (24) and Santosh Ginde (22). Mr. Shukla, who was at the wheel, began moving forward and tried to intimidate police officials at the spot by honking continuously and trying to enter the route of the foreign dignitary, police said.

When police officials tried to prevent the duo from moving forward in the car, Mr. Ginde abused them and started recording a video on his mobile phone, while Mr. Shukla stepped on the accelerator and tried to run over the police officials and enter the convoy, the police complaint stated.

The car was intercepted when it tried to move towards the sea link and the duo was detained.

They were taken to the Bhabha Hospital where a medical test confirmed that they were drunk.

They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 279 (rash driving), and 336 (endangering lives) besides other sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

They were later released on bail, the official added.