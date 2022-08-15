Two die as part of house ceiling collapses in old Mumbai building

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were killed after a part of the ceiling of their first floor house in a building in suburban Mulund collapsed on August 15, 2022 night, Fire Brigade officials said.

The incident occurred on the ground plus two-storey Moti Chhaya building situated at Nanepada in Mulund (East).

"On Monday night, part of the ceiling of the first floor collapsed injuring two residents of the first floor. It was a level one incident," officials said.

They said the structure was approximately 20-25 years old and the Mumbai civic body had issued a notice.

Both the injured persons were rushed to Critical Care Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The deceased duo is identified as Devshankar Nathalal Shukla (93) and Arkhiben Devshankar Shukla (87), officials said.