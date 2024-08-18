GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two detained after assault on woman doctor at Mumbai’s Sion hospital

The assault comes amid a nationwide uproar over the safety of doctors in the wake of the rape-murder of a junior trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata

Published - August 18, 2024 05:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Police have booked three persons, including two women, and detained two of them for allegedly assaulting a female doctor at a civic-run Sion hospital in the early hours of Sunday (August 18), an official said.

The incident reportedly took place when the doctor was cleaning blood from a man’s ear in the casualty ward. The man reportedly screamed at the doctor, sparking an argument.

Two women and a man who had accompanied the patient then allegedly attacked the doctor, prompting hospital staff to call the police.

Police registered a case against the three alleged attackers under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.

In a statement concerning the incident, Sion hospital said, “There has been an incidence of violence in Sion hospital that occurred early this morning involving one of the on-call residents in the ward. A group of 5-6 intoxicated patient attendants threatened and attempted to physically assault her. She also sustained injuries while defending herself.” Terming the assault “alarming”, the statement said their doctors’ safety is “non-negotiable”.

“This situation requires immediate attention and the implementation of strict security measures in all hospitals,” it added.

The assault comes amid a nationwide uproar over the safety of doctors in the wake of the rape-murder of a junior trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

(With PTI inputs)

