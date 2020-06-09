Two deer rescued in Thane society

Mumbai

09 June 2020 23:47 IST

One was stuck in building gate; hunt for group yields no results

A Thane housing society was witness to a rescue mission of two deer, one of whose heads was stuck in an iron gate. The deer were attacked by stray dogs.

Both the deer were rescued within a span of six hours, while a hunt for a group of deer spotted in an adjacent storm water drain did not yield results. While the first deer was rescued at around 1 a.m., the second was seen stuck at the gate at around 7.30 a.m.

The animals were rescued from the Rutu Enclave Society by Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell and NGO Wildlife Welfare Association. Members of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare were also present.

Senior Forest Officer, Thane range, Sanjay Pawar, said the injured deer are undergoing treatment at the animal hospital in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where one of them that had been attacked by dogs required surgery due to severe blood loss.

“The deer’s head was stuck in the society’s gate. At first, we wanted to cut open a portion of the gate for the operation. However, by moving the deer slightly, we were able to untangle the antlers that were making it difficult for the deer to move,” said Aditya Patil, president, Wildlife Welfare Association, Thane. The deer was sent for first aid to the Thane SPCA Hospital after which it was taken to SGNP.

Mr. Patil said residents claimed to have spotted a group of deer in an adjacent storm water drain. “We went into the drain and walked a considerable distance but there were only signs of pug marks and no deer. The drain is open-ended, running from Ghodbunder Road to Kolshet Road, making it difficult to look into the multiple chambers,” he said.

The location where the deer were spotted is 50 m from the main road and about 300 m from the SNGP boundary wall. Leopard-spotting, Mr. Patil said, was regular, unlike deer venturing out.