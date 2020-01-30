Two dead, seven hurt as car rams into police vehicle in Ghatkopar

Two people were killed and seven others injured after the driver of a car lost control and rammed into a stationary police vehicle in Ghatkopar in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Pant Nagar police, the incident occurred around 1.15 a.m. on Wednesday near the Ramabai Colony in Ghatkopar when Sachin Dhamale (38), an Antop Hill resident, was on his way home with eight other members of his family in a Maruti Eeco.

“The family had gone to Thane to attend a family function on Tuesday morning. Dhamale, who was driving the car, suddenly veered sharply to the left and rammed into a patrolling vehicle, which was stationed outside the Ramabai Colony,” the police said.

The impact of the collision left the car completely damaged. However, since there was no one inside the patrol vehicle at the time, no police personnel sustained injuries. The policemen, who were standing close to the vehicle, informed the control room and ambulances were rushed to the spot. All the occupants of the car was taken to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where Dhamale and his father Vishnu (62), were declared dead before admission. The police said that the father and son were in the front seat while the rest of the members were in the rear seats.

“Prima facie, it seems that Dhamale became drowsy and lost control of the vehicle. We are awaiting an official report from experts with the Regional Transport Office and have also sent his blood samples to check for traces of alcohol,” said senior police inspector Suhas Kamble, Pant Nagar police station.

Based on preliminary inquiries, Mr. Kamble said that Dhamale has been posthumously booked for causing death and injury and endangering the life and personal safety of others under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. The police will soon file a summary report in court seeking closure of the case as the accused is already deceased, the police officers said.