Two dead in Palghar factory blast

An explosion at a chemical factory in Palghar district on Monday morning left two workers dead and two others injured.

According to the Palghar police, the incident occurred at Galaxy Surfactants in Boisar Tarapur MIDC around noon. The company was manufacturing raw material for products like hand sanitisers and surface disinfectants, the demand for which has grown over the past few weeks.

“The blast was sudden and the cause behind it is unknown. One of the injured is serious and has been moved to a private hospital in Malad. We are awaiting an update on his condition,” police inspector Pradeep Kasbe, Boisar police station, said. The deceased have been identified as Sameer Khoja (48) and Vijay Sawant (43), while the injured are Runal Raut and Akhil Raut.

Mr. Kasbe said the blast was contained to a single spot and did not cause a fire. As a precaution, fire brigade teams were rushed to the factory and stationed there till evening. He said, “Experts and officials from the factory are investigating the cause. None of the employees have been able to shed any light on it as yet. We have registered an accidental death report, and will take action if any negligence comes to light.”