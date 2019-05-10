Two dead in hit-and-run in Kurla

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Kurla on Wednesday.

According to the Kurla police, the incident occurred at 8.15 a.m. at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. “One of the two deceased has been identified as Hirabai Chavan (50), while we are still trying to identify the second victim. Both of them were rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla where they were declared dead before admission,” an officer at Kurla police station said.

The police said Chavan was a resident of Shivaji Nagar. Eyewitnesses told The Hindu that the second deceased was a homeless pavement dweller, who was sleeping when he was run over. The police believe that both the victims were run over by a truck that was driving at a high speed.

Officers said footage from CCTV cameras in and around the spot is being examined to map the vehicle’s path and to identify the driver. Inquiries are being made in garages in the area to check if any truck or heavy vehicle with damage corresponding to the accident has been brought in for repairs.

The police have registered a case of causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.