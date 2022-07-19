Two dead, 3 injured in Amravati house collapse
The incident took place at Fubgaon village, 150 km from Nagpur.
Two persons were killed and three others injured after their house collapsed in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 morning, police said.
The incident took place at Fubgaon village in Chandur Bazar taluka of the district, located about 150 km from Nagpur.
Heavy rains
Amravati has been witnessing heavy rains since the past few days.
Two of the house occupants were killed after the structure collapsed, a local police official said.
Three others were rescued and shifted to Amravati district hospital for the treatment of their injuries, he said.
