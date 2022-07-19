Two dead, 3 injured in Amravati house collapse

The incident took place at Fubgaon village, 150 km from Nagpur.

In this July 13, 2022 pictures, NDRF and fire services personnel are seen carrying out rescue and relief work following a landslip triggered by heavy monsoon rains, in Vasai, Maharashtra. Picture used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two persons were killed and three others injured after their house collapsed in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 morning, police said.

The incident took place at Fubgaon village in Chandur Bazar taluka of the district, located about 150 km from Nagpur.

Heavy rains

Amravati has been witnessing heavy rains since the past few days.

Two of the house occupants were killed after the structure collapsed, a local police official said.

Three others were rescued and shifted to Amravati district hospital for the treatment of their injuries, he said.