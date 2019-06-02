Two-day Elephanta Festival begins in city

The two-day Elephanta Festival organised by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) began on Saturday with a concert by folk and classical singer Kailash Kher at the Gateway of India.

Mr. Kher said, “It is my honour to perform at a festival that celebrates our history. This is my tribute to Lord Shiva. I’m glad that I got the opportunity to perform in front of people from across the world.”

The MTDC organises the festival every year to promote tourism and the culture of Mumbai. The festival is held on Gharapuri island, which was christened Elephanta by the Portuguese after they found a statue of an elephant on the island.

State Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal said, “The Elephanta Festival was started in 2012 to celebrate not just the heritage site of Elephanta caves but also the culture of our beloved city. It is my pleasure to tell you all that under the guidance of our Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Elephanta island, which didn't have electricity connection until last year, has got power connection now.”

Mr. Rawal added that MTDC has created several tourist attractions like cruise tourism and Nagpur orange festival to attract visistors from all over the world to the State.

He said, “Mumbai is also associated with Bollywood and we thought that Kailash Kher is the perfect person for our tourists to get a taste of Bollywood music. He is a devotee of Lord Shiva and the caves are also known for their numerous Shiva sculptures.”

Unique celebration

The first day of the festival witnessed a remarkable response from thousands of tourists. Events on the second day of the festival will take place at Elephanta caves. Celebrated singers like Rahul Deshpande, Priyanka Barve and Swapnil Bandodkar will be performing on Sunday.

A unique celebration of words, drawings, sculptures and calligraphy will also be put together at the island by a team comprising cartoonist Nilesh Jadhav, calligrapher Achyut Palav and artist Vasudev Kamat.