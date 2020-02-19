Two Dawood aides charged under MCOCA for 2013 extortion case

The Crime Branch on Tuesday applied the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Tariq Parveen, and Salim Penwala alias Salim Maharaj in connection with an extortion case where gangster Ejaz Ladkawala had demanded a sum of ₹2 crore from a South Mumbai dry fruits businessman in 2013.

Police alleged that after receiving threatening calls, the victim approached Mr. Parveen who took the responsibility to settle the matter in ₹10 lakh. The meeting was held in Mr. Parveen’s office in South Mumbai where Salim Maharaj was also present. The accused sent his man to the victim’s shop and collected ₹3 lakh while the victim said he would pay the balance in a few days.

Mr. Parveen and Mr. Maharaj were constantly demanding money due to which victim shut his business and shifted to his native place in Gujarat. The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch produced the duo before the special MCOCA court and demanded their police custody which was opposed by Mr. Parveen’s lawyer Bharat Tiwari.

Mr. Tiwari questioned the application of MCOCA, and also contended that Mr. Parveen had no connection with Mr. Lakdawala. He argued that the two had a rift over the specific case.

He also stated that the complainant had first approached Mira Road police station in 2013 to register a case against Mr. Lakdawala but the police had just registered a non-cognisable offence despite the matter being serious in nature.

He also asked why a case was registered after so many years. The prosecution however. claimed that they are yet to arrest Mr. Lakdawala in the case and that the investigation is still in progress.

The court. after considering the application, remanded the two in police custody till February 21.