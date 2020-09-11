Two COVID-19 positive inmates escape from prison in Pune

The Pune City Police are on the lookout for two COVID-19 positive prisoners who broke out from a temporary prison near Yerwada jail on Thursday morning.
The two — identified as Anil Vetal, a resident of Bhima Koregaon; and Vishal Kharat, a resident of Nigdi in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area — had been arrested for rioting and attempt to murder.
The Shikrapur police had arrested Vetal in a case of assault and robbery, while Kharat had been caught by the Chikhli police for attempted homicide. Both were on the first floor of the temporary jail on expiry of their respective police custody and recently tested positive. Sources said they escaped sometime after Wednesday midnight.
The police has appealed to people to inform them on the whereabouts of the two as they could be potential spreaders of COVID-19
Pune has witnessed at least four such incidents since lockdown in March. In July, five undertrials lodged in a government hostel, which had been converted into a temporary prison, near Yerwada escaped by breaking the grille of the window in their room. Three of them were history-sheeters who had been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. However, the police traced and arrested all five.
Mumbai Mayor tests positive
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. Ms. Pednekar said her rapid antigen test returned positive, but she is asymptomatic. “As I don’t have any symptoms I have home quarantined myself as per the doctors’ advice,” she said in a tweet. She has appealed to people who have come in her contact to take necessary precautions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath