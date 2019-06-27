Two cops booked in attempt to murder case in Kalyan

Two personnel of the Maharashtra police have been booked in an attempt to murder case, in which a Kalyan man was allegedly attacked over a parking dispute earlier this month.

According to the victim, Vilas Chavan (33), he was attacked on June 1 when he was trying to park his car outside his residence in Khadegowali village, Kalyan. Mr. Chavan was accompanied by his friend Bhushan Kasute (31). A group of nine to 10 people was celebrating a birthday at the spot.

“They began threatening me and then one of them, Pradeep Shirsat, pulled me out of the car by my shirt collar. The group assaulted both of us,” Mr. Chavan said. He said Mr. Shirsat’s father, Prakash, stabbed him twice in the stomach with a knife.

Mr. Kaskute tried to stop them, but hurt his hand after being slashed by the knife. “Another friend came to help us and was assaulted by Dnyaneshwar Kokate, who is a policeman,” Mr. Chavan said.

The victims rushed to the Kolshewadi police station to register an FIR. “But the police only registered an FIR on the evening of the next day,” Mr. Chavan said.

The police, however, said there was no negligence on their part. “The complainants were injured, which is why we made sure they got medical help first. We registered the FIR as soon as possible and even arrested three accused within 24 hours of the offence being registered. Five people have been arrested so far,” assistant police inspector K. Bhise, Kolsewadi police station, said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kokate has received anticipatory bail, while a similar plea filed by Jayesh Mhatre, the second policeman accused in the case, is being heard, the police said.

Mr. Chavan was first admitted to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan and later shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa due to the seriousness of his injuries. “I suffered ruptures to the intestine and blood clots and was in the ICU for five days. I was discharged on June 17 and I am currently advised bed rest,” Mr. Chavan said.

The police have also booked the accused for voluntary harm caused by dangerous weapons, breach of peace, criminal intimidation, crime against public tranquillity, rioting and rioting with deadly weapon under the Indian Penal Code.