Two children among 6 hurt in Bandra fire

Six people were injured in a fire at Maharashtra Nagar in Bandra (East) on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in a room at Walmiki Chawl around 6 p.m.. A woman was cooking when the flames caught onto a dupatta hanging in the room. According to the police, as she pulled the dupatta down, the clothes lying on the floor also caught fire. Her family members were injured while trying to douse it. Two fire engines were sent to the spot and the blaze was extinguished immediately.

The injured included 45-year-old Nagma Banu who suffered 35-40% burns on face, back and front, Nasrin Banu (30) with 20-25% burns and Saqrin Banu (18) with 15-20% burns in both their hands, and Naziya Shaikh (22) with 10% burns. There were also two children, Aliya Shaikh (4) and Aayan Shaikh (6) with around 5% burns, among those hurt. Three injured were admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra while the other three were admitted to Sion hospital. The children might have to undergo paediatric surgery.