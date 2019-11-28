Two Borivali youths killed in bike accident on WEH

Two men were killed when a heavy vehicle rammed into their bike on the Western Express Highway (WEH), police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Borivali residents Sagar Patel (25) and Anil Waghela (23) were travelling towards Malad, an official from Samta Nagar police station said.

The duo fell from the bike and sustained serious injuries, the official said. The driver of the heavy vehicle sped away. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on admission.

Case registered

Police inspector Ravindra Ransavre, Samta Nagar police station, said, “We have registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.”