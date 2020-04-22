Two booked for smuggling migrant workers to U.P.

The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi on Tuesday intercepted a truck that was allegedly ferrying daily wage labourers to their native place in Uttar Pradesh in violation of the lockdown imposed in light of COVID-19.

According to the police, the truck was intercepted at KB Chowk near the Bhadwad vegetable market around 4.45 a.m., after the police got a tip-off that an attempt to smuggle the labourers would be made in the early hours of the day.

“The truck had around 60 people in the back, who were being taken to U.P. for anything between ₹1,000 to ₹4,000, depending on how much they could pay,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde (Zone II), Thane Police, said.

The police took all the labourers, and the truck driver, to the police station for further inquiries. After preliminary inquiries with the labourers, the police booked the driver, Rajan Yadav, and Obaidur Rehman Chaudhari, the truck owner’s brother, in connection with the matter. They were arrested and later released on bail. The duo have been charged with disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant and for negligent conduct with respect to an infectious disease under the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, the labourers are being counselled and rehabilitated with the help of the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation and some NGOs.

Known as the handloom town of the State, Bhiwandi attracts daily wage labourers by the hundreds as there are endless employment opportunities in the handloom mills and units in the town. The lockdown, and particularly its extension, has hit areas like Bhiwandi the worst, where large chunks of the population hail from outer States and depend on their daily wage for subsistence.