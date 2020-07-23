Two booked for setting guard on fire

The Khandeshwar police are on the lookout for two men who allegedly tried to kill a security guard at a car shed by setting him ablaze.

An attempt to murder case was registered by the mother of the victim, Devidas Ugavle (30), on Tuesday evening, with the Kalamboli police, and it was later transferred to the Khandeshwar police.

“According to the complainant, her son works with a private firm and was deployed by a contractor who is constructing a car shed for the Railways near Tembode village in Panvel taluka. The car shed is around two km from Tembode, adjacent to a vast field,” senior police inspector Shyam Shinde from Khandeshwar police station said.

Around 10.30 p.m. on Monday, while Mr. Ugavle was stationed at the spot, two men with torch fires attempted to trespass to reach the field where they wanted to catch crabs.

“The complainant said that her son stopped them from entering the car shed premises and the angered duo set him ablaze. His dress caught fire and he fell unconscious. On Tuesday morning, he regained consciousness and managed to reach home after which he was taken to MGM Hospital where he was not admitted as the hospital is a COVID hospital. Then he was taken to National Burns Centre in Airoli,” Mr. Shinde said.

He has received around 25% burns on his chest and face and is undergoing treatment. “We met him at the hospital and he can barely speak right now. He told us he couldn’t see the faces of the accused clearly as the place where the incident occurred has no streetlights. There are no CCTV cameras as well. We are now finding out if any villager from Temode is fond of fishing and catching crabs during monsoon,” Mr. Shinde said.