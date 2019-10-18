Two booked for rape, assault of colleague

The Kharghar police have booked two office bearers of Mahesh Tutorials after an 18-year-old college student alleged that she was sexually abused by one of them.

The victim, a Koparkhairane resident who is in her first year of graduation, had taken up a job as the part-time supervisor at the institutes’ Nerul branch, owing to a financial crisis in her family. On September 10, she was asked to report to the Kharghar branch for work. A while after she left the office around 7.30 p.m., the victim realised that she had forgotten her umbrella.

According to the complaint, when she went back to room number two, Dipesh Jain, a business developer, forced himself on her. When she tried to push him off, he banged her head against the wall, but she managed to free herself and fled.

The next day, she informed her senior Anup Shukla about the incident and asked for a transfer to the Koparkhairane branch. Mr. Shukla assured her strict action against Mr. Jain but did not do anything.

“Later, when she went to Mr. Shukla to follow up with him, he asked her to meet him at a hotel. The victim did not go there but suspects that he too wanted to abuse her. We are yet to arrest both of them,” assistant police inspector Vivek Bhoir, Kharghar police station, said.

The victim lives with her younger brother, mother, maternal uncle and aunt since her father abandoned them 10 years ago. She was very disturbed by the incident and told her brother, who told their uncle. Finally, the uncle told her mother, who approached the police on Tuesday.