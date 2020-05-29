Two booked for posting memes on Fadnavis

Navi Mumbai

The Kamothe police have booked a doctor and a food delivery man, both residents of Kamothe, for allegedly posting memes on social media ridiculing former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The complaint was filed by Ravindra Joshi (54), a civil contractor and president of BJP’s Kamothe Taluka Mandal. Mr. Joshi said on May 10 the duo shared the memes in reply to a post put up on a Facebook page dedicated to the former chief minister.

Dr. Dhananjay Kshirsagar and Tushar Deshmane have been booked under Sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), 500 (defamation) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. “No arrests have been made. The accused have been issued a notice,” said an officer.

