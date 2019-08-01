Two booked for cheating man of over ₹8.5 lakh

A case has been registered with the Panvel City police against two conmen for cheating several people by promising them a job at the Mantralaya.

Ajinkya Shedge (30), who was cheated of over ₹8.5 lakh by the duo, filed a complaint on July 26. A manager with HP Gas in Ambernath, Mr. Shedge was approached by his relative Prakash Ashtamkar, who told him that his friend, Sagar Bhagat, was at a good post in the Mantralaya and could help him get a job there.

Mr. Shedge met the duo near Panvel State Transport stand in September 2015, where Mr. Bhagat told him that he would have to pay ₹8 lakh for the job of a clerk and ₹4 lakh for the job of a peon.

Mr. Shedge, interested in taking up the job of a peon, made a tranfer of ₹2 lakh to Mr. Ashtamkar’s account on March 30, 2016. A few days later, on April 18, Mr. Bhagat gave him a call letter, which had the letterhead of the Mantralaya, and asked him to make the remaining payment. Mr. Shedge transferred this amount to Mr. Bhagat’s account on June 26.

Later, Mr. Bhagat demanded ₹5 lakh more for the joining letter, and Mr. Shedge paid him ₹4.5 lakh in cash. On July 8, Mr. Bhagat asked the complainant to come to Mantralaya for a medical check-up, from where he took Mr. Shegde, and six other men, to JJ Hospital, and asked them to pay ₹10,000 per head as fee.

On December 28, 2016, the accused told him the the list of appointed candidates had been uploaded on shasanniyukti.in, on opening which Mr. Shedge saw his name shortlisted for position of clerk. After a few days, the website was no longer accessible and and Mr. Bhagat kept evading the complainant’s questions about his joining date. He even refused to refund the money paid.

“Following the complaint, we have asked the Cyber cell to check the authenticity of the website as it can’t be accessed now. We have also approached the Mantralaya to find out more about the letters Mr. Shedge received,” assistant police inspector Rahul Sonawane from Panvel City police station said.

He said the police have received three more similar complaints and suspect that several others have been victims to this scam.