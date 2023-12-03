ADVERTISEMENT

Two bodies recovered after fire in Mumbai building

December 03, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Mumbai

The blaze, which erupted on the third floor of Gomati Bhavan situated on Rangnekar Road at around 9.30 pm on Saturday, was doused after six hours.

PTI

Two charred bodies have been recovered after a fire broke out in a four-floor building near Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai, a fire official said on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The blaze, which erupted on the third floor of Gomati Bhavan situated on Rangnekar Road at around 9.30 pm on Saturday, was doused after six hours, he said, adding it was a "level-2" (major) fire.

Two charred bodies were found in a bedroom and bathroom of a house on the third floor, the official said.

Three people were rescued from the building, he said.

Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot.

A total of five lines was pressed into service for fire-fighting, including two from the staircases, one each from the north and south side of an adjacent building and one high pressure line from angus ladder, the official said.

The fire was doused at around 3.30 am on Sunday, he said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

An investigation is underway into the incident, the official said.

