Two arrested for stealing silver idols

Navi Mumbai

29 August 2020 23:53 IST

They had recently secured bail citing the risk of contracting COVID-19

The NRI Coastal police have arrested two men, who had recently secured bail citing the risk of contracting COVID-19, for stealing six silver idols and ₹10,000 from the donation box of a temple in Seawoods.

Nivrutti Naik, a resident of Sector 36 in Karawe village, noticed the idols missing and filed a complaint with the NRI Coastal police on August 25. A real estate agent, Mr. Naik built the temple outside his residence in 1992. Though the temple was closed to the public after the lockdown was imposed, Mr. Naik used to open it for daily rituals. He found the gate’s lock broken at 5.30 a.m. on August 25. He said six silver idols and ₹10,000 from the donation box were missing.

“They were captured in the CCTV footage and we arrested them after verifying their details with the locals. We were able to recover the six idols, but not the stolen cash,” a police officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused were identified as Vipul Vinod Jadhav (20) and Salman alias Fardeen Javed Khan (19), both residents of Karawe village. Of the five cases registered against Mr. Jadhav at NRI Coastal police station, four were committed this year. Mr. Khan was arrested in one case registered with the Sanpada police last year.

“The accused applied for bail citing the risk of contracting COVID-19. Out on bail, they started stealing again. They thought they would not get arrested during the pandemic. Within weeks of coming out, they are back in jail,” the officer said.

The accused were booked under Sections 457 (house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.