Two arrested for smuggling whiskey worth over ₹51 lakh

The State Excise department has seized 400 boxes of imported whiskey which was allegedly being smuggled inside a hidden compartment carved into the body of a 10-wheeler truck on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Wednesday.

According to Excise officials, the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence. A trap was laid near Citizen Hotel on the Shahpur stretch of the highway and the truck was intercepted. “On prime facie inspection, the truck seemed to be empty. However, we conducted a thorough examination and found a secret compartment carved into the space behind the driver’s cabin,” an Excise official said.

The official said the hidden space was five feet in length and breadth, and was hidden under a metal plate which was fixed over the space using nuts and bolts. Several boxes of Bombay Special whiskey, the sale of which is prohibited in Maharashtra, were found.

“On questioning, the driver, Surendra Singh, revealed that he was ferrying the stash for one Hairibhau Khaire, and that Mr. Khaire himself was on his way to Mumbai with another cache of the whiskey,” the officer said.

The Excise team subsequently lay in wait and intercepted Mr. Khaire as he approached the spot in his Maruti Swift, 10 minutes later. A further quantity of Bombay Special whiskey was seized from the car.

“In total, we have seized 400 boxes of whiskey bottles, and prima facie, the liquor is estimated to be worth around ₹51.71 lakh. According to our information, the whiskey was manufactured in Madhya Pradesh and we are finding out how many more are involved in the illegal manufacture, smuggling, and sale of the liquor,” the officer said.

Mr. Singh and Mr. Khaire were arrested. The duo are suspected to have smuggled the whiskey using the same modus operandi several times over the past few months.