Two arrested for circulating minor’s photo

The Taloja police have arrested two persons in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly circulating a 15-year-old girl’s nude photo on WhatsApp groups. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Arif Munir Ahmed (22) and Yasin Ahmed Nasiruddin Ahmed (22).

The girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had come to stay with her father in Taloja in June. Some people known to the father-daughter duo informed them about the girl’s photo being circulated on WhatsApp groups after which the father registered a case at Taloja police station.

A special team was formed under the guidance of senior police inspector Kashinath Chavan. It was learnt that the photo was posted from Uttar Pradesh following which the team left for there and nabbed the duo from different places.

“The accused were brought to Navi Mumbai on Saturday. They have been remanded in police custody for seven days,” Mr. Chavan said.