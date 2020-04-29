Two arrested after clash over pot of water leaves two dead

Tension prevailed in Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday after two men were killed in a clash that erupted over the installation of a pot of drinking water for public use.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 6.30 p.m. on Monday at Bainganwadi in Govandi. A large pot of water was being set up as part of Ramadan festivities, when an argument broke out between two groups that have been at odds with each other for the last three years over various reasons.

The argument soon turned violent, with both groups attacking each other. Six men from one group attacked three from the other with swords and meat cleavers.

“Rajjab Ali Khan and Mohammed Ali Khan, who are brothers, and their friend Prem Singh, who had embraced Islam and was staying with them, were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Rajjab and Prem were declared dead before admission,” senior police inspector Sudarshan Paithankar, Shivaji Nagar police station, said.

The police by Tuesday morning had arrested two people, identified as Babu Imam Hussain Sheikh and Razak Ramzan Sheikh, while two others, who are minors, have been booked.

“The arrested accused have been charged with murder and attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code. Mr. Mohammed Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and is recuperating at home,” Mr. Paithankar said.

On Sunday, an irate mob of around 30 people in Shivaji Nagar pelted stones at a police team that tried to disperse them while they were allegedly buying vegetables from some vendors. A policeman was attacked with an iron rod, and six people have been arrested so far.

Bandobast remained tight in the area for the second day, and patrolling has been stepped up, while frequent appeals for peace are being made with the help of local religious leaders.