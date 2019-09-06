Two air passengers with cannabis worth ₹20 lakh nabbed at airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Wednesday nabbed two passengers with cannabis worth approximately ₹20 lakh, concealed in the false bottom of their bags, at Mumbai airport.

CISF spokesperson, assistant inspector general Hemendra Singh, said while the pre-embarkation security check at the X-BIS screening of hand baggages was under way at the main security hold area of Terminal 2, some suspicious items were noticed in two handbags by CISF personnel deployed as screeners.

“The bags were selected for physical checking. At first glance, nothing suspicious was noticed. However, on a doubt, all the items of both the bags were removed, and the bags were again passed through the X-BIS machine. During screening, some suspected images were again noticed. On detailed inspection, unusual bumps at the bottom of the bags were noticed. The bottom of the bags was torn apart and four packets (two packets in each bag) wrapped with carbon foil weighing approximately two kg were detected. On opening the packets, a suspicious drug-like substance was found,” Mr. Singh said.

The passengers were identified as Mohammed Tarique Irfan Inayatullah Mansoori and Zahira Mohammed Tarique Irfan Mansoori, who were scheduled to travel to Doha by Air India Express flight IX-243. “They were asked about the detected item. The male passenger said one of his friends had handed over both the bags to them. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials were informed,” said Mr. Singh.

NCB officials checked the substance and found cannabis or hashish. The approximate weight of the recovered hashish from both the bags was two kg, worth around ₹20 lakh (₹10 lakh per kg).

Later, both the passengers, along with the seized drugs, were handed over to NCB officials for further legal action.