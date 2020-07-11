Two aides of Vikas Dubey arrested in Thane

Photograph used for representational purposes only

Mumbai

11 July 2020 16:05 IST

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday nabbed two gang members of gangster Vikas Dubey killed by UP Police.

ATS Juhu Unit received a tip-off and laid a trap at Kolshet Road, Thane, and arrested Arvind alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi (46) and Sushilkumar alias Sonu Suresh Tiwari (30). They have been booked under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertising

Advertising

The agency said initial enquiry revealed that Guddan is involved in many cases with Dubey, including the 2001 murder case of Maharashtra Minister Santosh Shukla.

It is the case of Choubeypur Police Station, Kanpur that Dubey and his other gang members were at run to evade their arrest. A countrywide search had been launched by the UP Police to arrest the accused who are still absconding in the case.